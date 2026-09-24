MH BSc Nursing CET 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result today, check steps and joining dates

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MH BSc Nursing CET 2026 CAP Round 2 seat allotment result today, September 24. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can check their allotted college and course through the official Maharashtra admission portal.
The Round 2 allotment follows the release of the vacant seat matrix on September 21 and the option-filling window, which closed on September 23 at 5.30 pm. The CAP process is being conducted for BSc Nursing admissions for the 2026-27 academic year.
How to check MH BSc Nursing Round 2 allotment
Candidates can check the selection list through the official admission portal at medical2026.mahacet.org.
Visit the Maharashtra BSc Nursing admission portal.
Open the MH-Nursing CET 2026 admission section.
Click on the notification for the CAP Round 2 selection list.
Open the provisional selection list PDF.
Search for the CET application number or candidate name using Ctrl+F.
Check the allotted college, course, category and merit details.
Download and save the allotment details for admission.
The selection list contains details such as the candidate's CET form number, name, category, merit rank and allotted nursing institute.
What candidates need to do after allotment
Candidates allotted a seat in Round 2 have to complete physical joining and admission formalities at the allotted institute from September 25 to September 29, 2026, up to 5.30 pm. They must carry the required original documents and photocopies and pay the prescribed admission fee. A Demand Draft may also be required as specified by the counselling authority or institute.
Candidates receiving a seat for the first time or getting an upgraded seat in Round 2 have to report to the allotted college within the deadline. Those satisfied with their allotment and not wishing to participate in further rounds can submit the Status Retention Form at the allotted college.
Documents required
Candidates should carry the following documents for physical reporting:
MH-Nursing CET 2026 scorecard
MH-Nursing CET application form
CAP Round 2 allotment letter or selection result
Class 10/SSC marksheet and certificate
Class 12/HSC marksheet and certificate
School or college leaving certificate
Domicile certificate, where applicable
Nationality proof
Caste certificate, where applicable
Caste validity certificate, where applicable
Non-Creamy Layer certificate, where applicable
EWS certificate, where applicable
PwD certificate, where applicable
Medical fitness certificate
Aadhaar card or another valid photo ID
Recent passport-size photographs
MH BSc Nursing CAP Round 2 schedule
What after MH BSc Nursing CAP Round 2 seat allotment 2026?
Candidates who are allotted a seat for the first time in CAP Round 2, as well as those who receive an upgraded seat, must report physically to the allotted college within the specified deadline.
At the time of reporting, candidates must carry their original certificates and required documents, complete document verification and pay the prescribed admission fees.
Candidates who are satisfied with their Round 2 allotment and do not want to participate in further counselling rounds can submit the Status Retention Form at the allotted college before the deadline.
Those who do not wish to retain their allotted seat should follow the instructions issued by the Maharashtra CET Cell regarding participation in subsequent rounds.