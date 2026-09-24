MH BSc Nursing CET 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result today, check steps and joining dates

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MH BSc Nursing CET 2026 CAP Round 2 seat allotment result today, September 24. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can check their allotted college and course through the official Maharashtra admission portal.

The Round 2 allotment follows the release of the vacant seat matrix on September 21 and the option-filling window, which closed on September 23 at 5.30 pm. The CAP process is being conducted for BSc Nursing admissions for the 2026-27 academic year.