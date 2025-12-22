MGNREGA was Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Sarvodaya, its death is our collective moral failure: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in a recent op-ed in a leading English daily, launched a sharp attack on the Central government, accusing it of dismantling the rights-based legislative framework through its proposed changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and other key laws.



In the article titled 'The Bulldozed Demolition of MGNREGA', Sonia Gandhi argued that the weakening of the rural employment scheme represents a collective moral failure, with long-term financial and human consequences for crores of working people across the country. She wrote that MGNREGA was not merely a welfare initiative but a rights-based programme that provided livelihood security and dignity to rural households. According to her, the erosion of the scheme is "collective moral failure."

