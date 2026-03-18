AIU armwrestling debut: MG University, Calicut University take top honours

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): The All India University Armwrestling Championship, held at Maharana Pratap University in Aligarh, concluded successfully with MG University, Kottayam, clinching the Overall Team Championship in the men's category, while the University of Calicut, Kerala, emerged victorious in the women's category.

According to a press release, the tournament marked a historic moment for the sport as Armwrestling was introduced into the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) for the very first time, providing a major boost to the grassroots development of the sport across the country.

In the men's overall team standings, MG University, Kottayam, Kerala, secured the top spot after a series of strong performances throughout the championship. Mizoram University, Aizawl, finished as the Runner-Up, while Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, Aligarh, claimed the second runner-up position.

Meanwhile, in the women's overall team championship, the University of Calicut, Kerala, delivered an impressive performance to emerge as champions. MG University, Kottayam, finished as the Runner-Up, while Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, Aligarh, secured the second runner-up position.

The championship witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 450 students from 52 universities across India, highlighting the growing popularity of Armwrestling among young athletes.

The final day was attended by Prof. Naima Khatoon, Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, as the Chief Guest. The event was also graced by Vijaya Singh, Zila Panchayat Adhyaksh, and Prof. Narendra Bahadur Singh, Vice Chancellor of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, who attended as Guests of Honour.

Speaking after the successful conclusion of the championship, Parvinn Dabass, Co-Founder of the Pro Panja League, said, "This championship is exactly the kind of platform the sport needed at the grassroots level. When you bring Armwrestling into universities, you are opening the door for thousands of young athletes who may never have had the opportunity to compete in the sport before. Congratulations to all the winners."

Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People's Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) and Vice President of the Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF), spoke on similar lines and added, "Seeing such strong participation from universities across India is extremely encouraging, and the talent we have seen here from across universities shows that India has immense potential in Armwrestling."