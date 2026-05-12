MG University partners with UK varsity to launch dual degree programme in journalism

KOCHI: In a pathbreaking overseas education initiative, the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, has joined hands with the Leeds Beckett University (LBU), UK, to launch the first-ever 2-year Dual Degree Programme — MA Journalism and Mass Communication, and MSc Journalism.

The programme will be conducted and executed through St Teresa’s College (Autonomous), Ernakulam, under the academic regulations of the MGU.

The degrees shall be conferred by MGU and LBU separately. The degree offered by MGU shall conform to the norms and duration of the degrees as specified in the UGC Act. Students with a degree in any discipline can apply.