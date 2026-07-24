'Mewar Ki Mitti Ki Beti' campaign launched to promote women's health, education in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Erstwhile Mewar royal family member Padmaja Kumari Parmar on Thursday launched the 'Mewar Ki Mitti Ki Beti' campaign aimed at promoting women's health, education and economic empowerment across Rajasthan.
She also announced that an international summit on Type 1 Diabetes will be held in Jodhpur from July 30 to August 1.
The campaign was unveiled at a curtain-raiser event in Jaipur for the International Type 1 Diabetes Summit 2026.
"The campaign seeks to provide a common identity to various social development initiatives undertaken by The Friends of Mewar for women and children, particularly in rural and underserved areas," she said.
"The campaign celebrates the strength and resilience of Rajasthan's women and aims to help them become healthier, more confident, independent and self-reliant," she said.
The initiative will focus on women's health, preventive healthcare, hygiene, education, livelihood opportunities and awareness while improving access to essential services.
In the three-day International Type 1 Diabetes Summit in Jodhpur, endocrinologists, researchers, policymakers, healthcare professionals and patient advocacy groups from India, the United States and Australia will discuss ways to improve diagnosis, treatment and long-term care for people living with Type 1 Diabetes.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.