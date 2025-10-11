Methane seeps in Antarctic seabed raise alarms for climate predictions

Scientists have uncovered methane seeps escaping from cracks in the Antarctic seabed at an “astonishing rate,” raising concerns that global warming predictions may have underestimated the impact of this potent greenhouse gas.

The study, published in Nature Communications, identified over 40 methane seeps in the shallow waters of the Ross Sea, a bay in Antarctica’s Southern Ocean, at depths ranging from 16 to 790 feet.

These seeps, detected using ship-based acoustic surveys, remotely operated vehicles, and divers, release methane, a gas that traps approximately 80 times more heat than carbon dioxide in its first 20 years in the atmosphere.

Previously, only one active methane seep was confirmed in Antarctica, making the discovery of numerous new seeps significant. Sarah Seabrook, a marine scientist at Earth Sciences New Zealand and a report author, noted, “Something that was thought to be rare is now seemingly becoming widespread.”

Many of these seeps were found at previously studied sites, suggesting they are recent and may indicate a “fundamental shift” in methane release in the region, according to the CNN report.

Climate and environmental concerns

The rapid emergence of these seeps has sparked alarm among scientists. Seabrook described the discovery process, stating, “Every seep they discovered was accompanied by an immediate excitement that was quickly replaced with anxiety and concern.”

The fear is that methane could transfer rapidly into the atmosphere, contributing to planet-heating pollution not currently accounted for in climate models. Additionally, these seeps could disrupt marine ecosystems, with potential cascading impacts on local marine life.

Links to climate change

While the exact cause of the methane seeps remains unclear, researchers are exploring possible connections to climate change. Seabrook highlighted similar trends in the Arctic, where warmer temperatures, sea level changes, and land uplift from melting glaciers have been linked to increased methane release.

She warned of a potential feedback loop, noting, “Climate change increases methane seeps, which themselves further increase the rate of climate change.”