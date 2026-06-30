Meta says new AI system can convert brain activity into text without surgery



For the best-performing participant in the study, the system reached a word accuracy rate of 78 per cent, with more than half of all decoded sentences containing one word error or less.

The company also found that decoding accuracy improved as more training data became available, suggesting that the performance gap between non-invasive and surgical approaches could be reduced further through larger datasets.

To support further research, Meta announced that it is releasing the full training code for Brain2Qwerty v1 and v2. Its research partner, the Basque Center on Cognition, Brain and Language (BCBL), will also release the Brain2Qwerty v1 dataset.