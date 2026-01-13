Meta names former Trump adviser Dina Powell McCormick as president and vice chairman

The news, announced Monday, quickly gained the applause of US President Donald Trump. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, the Republican president said the move was a “great choice” by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — and noted that Powell McCormick had “served the Trump Administration with strength and distinction.”

Zuckerberg said in a statement that Powell McCormick's experience in global finance, “combined with her deep relationships around the world,” made her “uniquely suited to help Meta” in its future growth.

Powell McCormick is a veteran of two presidential administrations and the Republican National Committee. She worked as a national security adviser at the start of Trump's first term, and also held roles in the White House and the Secretary of State's office under President George W Bush. She is married to US Sen David McCormick, who served in high-level positions in the Commerce and Treasury departments under Bush — before he joined hedge fund Bridgewater Associates and rose to become CEO.