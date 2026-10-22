Meta AI chief urges teenagers to master AI-assisted coding

Meta chief AI officer Alexandr Wang has urged teenagers to immerse themselves in AI-assisted coding, arguing that early familiarity with the technology could give them an advantage in the future job market.

“If you are, like, 13 years old, you should spend all of your time vibe-coding. That's how you should live your life,” Wang said on the TBPN podcast.

Vibe-coding refers to building software by describing tasks in natural language and using artificial intelligence tools to generate and refine code. The approach allows users to create applications and websites without writing every line of code themselves.

Wang compared the current moment to the early years of personal computing, when people who learnt to work with computers gained an advantage as the technology spread.

“It's almost like when personal computers first came about, or just computing in general, the people who spent the most time with them, or who grew up with it, had this immense advantage in the future economy,” he said.

He also pointed to the advantage of spending thousands of hours experimenting with AI tools. “If you just happen to spend like 10,000 hours playing with the tools and figure out how to use them better than other people, that's a huge advantage,” Wang said.