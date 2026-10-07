Messi receives honorary doctorate from University of Buenos Aires

Argentina football legend Lionel Messi has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Buenos Aires ahead of his farewell international match against Benin on Tuesday.
The Argentine Football Association confirmed the honour through its official social media account, announcing that the Argentina captain had received the title of Doctor Honoris Causa. The university recognised Messi ahead of his final appearance in an Argentina shirt, following his decision to retire from international football.
Messi is Argentina’s most-capped player and leading scorer, having made 203 appearances and scored 124 goals for his country. He is also the highest-scoring player in South American international football.
The 2026 World Cup marks the latest chapter in a long international career that began with his World Cup debut in 2006. Messi has represented Argentina at six FIFA World Cups, scoring 21 goals in 34 matches. He remains among the tournament’s leading scorers.
After several years of disappointment on the international stage, Messi finally lifted a major trophy with Argentina at the 2021 Copa America, helping the team end a 28-year wait for a senior international title. He followed that success by leading Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar, where they defeated France in a dramatic final. Argentina also won the Copa America in 2024, giving Messi another major international title.
Messi had earlier announced his retirement from international football in 2016 after Argentina lost the Copa America final to Chile. However, he returned to the national team and went on to play a key role in its subsequent successes.
The honorary doctorate adds another distinction to Messi’s decorated career, recognising his contribution and influence beyond his achievements on the football field.
While his international career is coming to an end, Messi will continue playing club football. He currently represents Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, where he remains active at the club level.
This report is based on inputs from ANI