‘Message from teacher led to determining of Tamil Nadu’s Iron Age’: Finance Secretary Udhayachandran

CHENNAI: Finance Secretary T Udhayachandran on Sunday narrated how an SMS (text message) to his mobile phone from a part-time teacher from Sivakalai in Srivaikuntam taluk of Thoothukudi district led to the determination of the Iron Age of Tamil Nadu 5,300 years ago.

Speaking at a session during the Tamil Diaspora Day 2026 celebrations, Udhayachandran recalled that when he was serving as the Commissioner of Archaeology years ago, Manickam, a part-time teacher from Sivakalai, sent an SMS informing him that certain archaeological objects in his place needed to be studied in depth.