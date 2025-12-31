Mere reference to caste status insufficient to attract SC/ST Act: Allahabad HC

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court has quashed a criminal case, including charges under the SC/ST Act, arising from alleged irregularities in land allotments made more than two decades ago and related revenue proceedings.

Allowing a criminal appeal, a single-judge Bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav observed that a mere reference to Scheduled Caste land or the caste status of the informant is insufficient to attract the provisions of the special law.