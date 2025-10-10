'Mera Desh Pahle' show on PM Modi's 'Nation First' vision to be held today

The unique presentation, 'Mera Desh Pahle', depicting the inspiring story of New India's transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be showcased for the first time in Gujarat at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, on 10 October (today).

The mega show "Mera Desh Pahle" vividly brings to life this extraordinary journey of PM Modi through a powerful and inspiring presentation.

Following its successful and widely acclaimed presentations in other Indian states, the show "Mera Desh Pahle" will be staged for the first time in Gujarat at GIFT City, with free entry for all.