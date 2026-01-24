Mental health crisis calls for holistic healing as Buddha's teachings gain modern relevance

New Delhi: Mental health remains one of the most pressing yet frequently overlooked dimensions of human well-being in contemporary society.

Amid the relentless pace of daily life, individuals often prioritise external achievements, material pursuits, and routine obligations, while neglecting the inner equilibrium that sustains resilience and clarity.



The Buddha's timeless teaching in the Dhammapada, "The mind is the forerunner of all things", states that our mental state is not a passive backdrop, but rather the primary driver of how we perceive, interpret, and respond to the world around us. Just as a skilled driver determines the direction, safety, and efficiency of a vehicle, the mind governs the course of our daily activities, shaping both our immediate reactions and our long-term outlook. When the mind is nurtured, disciplined, and balanced, it enables individuals to navigate challenges with composure and purpose.