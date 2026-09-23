Menstrual hygiene PIL: Supreme Court pulls up states over missing replies, warns of fines

The petitioner has also referred to the Jan Aushadhi Suvidha sanitary napkin scheme launched in 2018, under which the price of sanitary napkins was subsequently reduced to Re 1 per pad. The plea further relies on the Supreme Court's judgment in Dr Jaya Thakur v. Government of India, which recognised the right to menstrual health as an integral part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.