Menstrual cups to replace sanitary napkins for government school girls in Karnataka

BENGALURU: After the successful implementation of a pilot project to provide menstrual cups to school and college students in select districts of Karnataka, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has decided to expand the scheme across the state.

As per the Government order, a revised administrative approval has been granted to provide 10,38,912 menstrual cups at a cost of more than Rs 61 crores through Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.