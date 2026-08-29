Men's team did not perform to expectations in World Cup: Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey

"The men's team has not been able to perform according to the expectations we had. And we also saw the match yesterday against Belgium; we lost in the shootout, and we came in 8th position. I am also not happy with it. The way we see the players, the way we have seen them in previous matches, in some matches Team India has performed very well. But in the World Cup, they have not been able to do it. Let's see. There are Asian Games now. After that we will analyse and see what can be better," he said.