Memory decline can accelerate in later years, finds study



The analysis drew on more than 10,000 MRI scans and over 13,000 memory assessments from 3,700 cognitively healthy adults across 13 separate studies.



The results which tracked people across a wide age range revealed that the link between brain shrinkage and memory decline is not simple or linear. The association grows stronger in later life and cannot be explained only by well-known genetic risk factors for Alzheimer's disease, including APOE e4.

Together, the findings suggest that brain aging involves complex, widespread changes rather than damage driven by a single cause.



Memory Decline Reflects Widespread Brain Changes



Published in Nature Communications, the study titled "Vulnerability to memory decline in aging revealed by a mega-analysis of structural brain change" shows that memory-related brain changes extend far beyond one isolated region.



Although the hippocampus showed the strongest connection between volume loss and declining memory, many other areas of the brain were also involved.



Both cortical and subcortical regions demonstrated meaningful relationships between structural decline and memory performance. Rather than pointing to failure in a single brain structure, the findings indicate a distributed vulnerability across the brain.



Researchers observed a gradual pattern across regions, with the hippocampus showing the largest effects and smaller but still significant associations appearing across much of the brain.