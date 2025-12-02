Members must act as exemplary leaders by upholding constitutional values: RS Chairman



Conveying his gratitude to members for their support, Radhakrishnan, who presided over the House for the first time of the first day of winter session of Parliament, said it is essential for every citizen to live up to the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.



"My honour and privilege to serve Bharat Mata and I thank you for electing me as the Vice-President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha. We all should be proud of India's democratic power and celebrate her as the Mother of Democracy. My humble journey from Tiruppur, the knitwear capital, to New Delhi, the national capital, shows the remarkable power of democracy," he said.