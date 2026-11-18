Three universities in Australia's state of Victoria are considering workforce or course reductions as financial pressures mount across the higher education sector, raising concerns about academic staffing, research capacity and course continuity for international students, including those from India.

The University of Melbourne has identified 179 positions that could be affected by eight restructuring proposals. Deakin University is preparing a voluntary redundancy programme to address a projected revenue decline of A$200 million to A$250 million by 2029, while Federation University is reviewing arts and humanities subjects with low enrolments.

At the University of Melbourne, the proposed changes affect a workforce of around 13,800. Some of the 179 positions are already vacant, and most of the roles under consideration are non-academic. They include positions in alumni relations, biomedicine, financial planning, philanthropy and technology.

The university said it had already reduced discretionary spending and unnecessary travel. It also cited changes to international student policy as a source of financial pressure across Australian universities.

The institution recorded a A$38 million surplus in 2025. However, the Victorian Auditor-General's Office reported that the result would amount to a deficit after excluding gains from changes in the fair value of investments. Credit rating agency S&P Global has also revised the university's long-term outlook from stable to negative, citing federal international education policies and rising staff costs.

Deakin's proposed voluntary redundancies are part of an effort to address an expected revenue decline of A$200 million to A$250 million by 2029. Acting Vice-Chancellor Susan Elliott told staff that the university would provide an update on the proposal on November 19.

“That scale of difference requires a considered, substantive change in the way we operate, plan and prioritise,” Elliott said. She added that international student numbers had fallen across the sector and that the change was structural.

Deakin has also tightened recruitment, requiring approval for appointments to new or vacant non-academic positions.

Federation University is reviewing arts and humanities subjects with particularly low enrolments. The National Tertiary Education Union has asked the university to rule out further cuts, after raising concerns over plans that could have affected a large share of arts units.

The university has said it is not planning a major course purge. It attributed some of the pressure to continued government underfunding, restrictions on new international students and the Job-ready Graduates policy, which increased student contributions for several arts degrees.

The proposed changes have drawn attention to the financial risks associated with Australia's international education policies. Australian Tertiary Education Commission Chief Commissioner Barney Glover warned that uncertainty around international student enrolments could weaken universities' capacity to sustain teaching and research.

“Volatility impacts our universities almost existentially,” Glover said at the 2026 Bradley Oration at the University of Sydney. He called for predictable government policy and consistent visa processing, and cautioned against restricting international student growth to the point that universities lose research capacity.

The financial pressure extends beyond Victoria. The Australian government's projections indicate that new international student commencements at public universities could fall by about 18% in 2026, reducing sector revenue by around A$2 billion over three years.

Assistant Minister for International Education Julian Hill has acknowledged concerns that stricter visa settings are deterring genuine applicants. The government is reviewing financial requirements for students from South Asia and considering changes to visa assessment procedures.

More than 24.2% of student visa applications were refused in the last financial year, according to figures cited by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. The rejection rate exceeded 40% for applicants from India and 51% for applicants from Nepal.

Universities Australia said in a February report that more than 40% of institutions had spent most of the previous five years in deficit. It also found that average real funding per domestic student had fallen 6% since 2017.

International students account for about a quarter of Australian university revenue, according to Universities Australia. The organisation has warned that policy uncertainty and lower growth in overseas enrolments could affect teaching, research and regional campuses.

For Indian students planning to study in Australia, the current restructuring proposals do not mean that the universities concerned have stopped admitting international applicants or that their degrees have lost recognition. However, course reviews and staff changes could affect academic supervision, subject availability and student services. Applicants are being advised to seek confirmation from universities about the status of their chosen programmes and any planned changes before accepting offers.