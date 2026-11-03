MeitY unveils DEPA framework for AI training, proposes secure access to sensitive datasets

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched a handbook outlining a framework for sharing data securely for artificial intelligence (AI) training, as India seeks to expand access to datasets without compromising privacy, commercial confidentiality or institutional control.

The Handbook on Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA) for AI Training was unveiled by MeitY Secretary S Krishnan at a roundtable in Bengaluru on October 31. The initiative was developed with support from the iSPIRT Foundation.

The framework addresses a problem faced by AI developers and researchers. Large datasets held by hospitals, banks, government departments and other institutions could help train more capable models, but concerns over privacy, confidentiality, intellectual property and data ownership often restrict access.

DEPA proposes a common system for data providers and AI developers to collaborate under defined permissions and security controls. The ministry's handbook describes the document as a resource that can evolve alongside the framework, with recommendations invited from institutions and individuals.