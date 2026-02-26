MeitY cybersecurity challenge winners given Rs 6.85 cr prize pool

The Challenge was conducted in four structured stages with progressive evaluation and financial support at each level. At the Idea Stage, a total of 36 start-ups each was awarded Rs 5 lakh to develop and refine their solutions. During the Minimum Viable Product stage, these start-ups received structured technical and business mentorship to build functional prototypes, following which 18 start-ups, three under each problem statement, advanced to the Final Product Stage and were awarded Rs 10 lakh each, the ministry said.