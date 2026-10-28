Mehrajuddin Wadoo leads India U17 squad into UAE friendlies ahead of AFC qualifiers

Captain Dallalmoun Gangte opened the scoring in the 40th minute before an own goal by Kyi Thar doubled India's advantage in the 53rd minute. Kamgouhao Doungel extended the lead in the 60th minute, while Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi completed the rout in the 72nd minute. The victory also marked Wadoo's first win as head coach of the India U17 men's team.