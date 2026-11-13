Meghalaya’s future classrooms begin with teachers: CM Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday said teachers would play a decisive role in shaping the future of the state's young generation, as he handed over appointment letters to 213 newly selected Assistant Professors and Lecturers for government colleges.

Addressing the newly appointed teachers at a programme held at the State Convention Centre here, the Chief Minister said the appointments were not merely an administrative exercise but an important investment in the long-term future of higher education in Meghalaya.