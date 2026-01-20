Meghalaya wins three awards at the Digital Information Summit
Shillong: Meghalaya has won three prestigious awards at the 6th Digital Transformation Summit and Awards, held in the national capital, recognising the state’s excellence in geospatial technologies, public service delivery and digital health services, officials said on Monday.
A senior official argued that the awards highlight Meghalaya’s growing reputation as a frontrunner in technology-driven governance under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, and reaffirm the State’s commitment to inclusive, data-led and citizen-centric administration.
According to officials, the accolades span key sectors including urban development, infrastructure planning, public service delivery and healthcare, showcasing how digital innovation is being leveraged to improve governance outcomes and enhance the quality of life for citizens.
Under the Planning, Investment Promotion and Sustainable Development Department, the flagship initiative Meghalaya ONE was recognised in the category of “Innovative Use of Digital Technology in Enhancing Public Service Delivery".
Meghalaya ONE is a unified digital platform that allows citizens to access government schemes, services and grievance redressal mechanisms through a single interface.
The platform is accessible via web portals, physical service centres and a network of village data volunteers, ensuring last-mile connectivity even in remote areas.
In the geospatial category, the Meghalaya State GIS and UAV Centre, functioning under the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) and the Planning, Investment Promotion and Sustainable Development Department, received the award for “Excellence in Use of Geospatial Technologies for Transportation, Urban Development, and Other Projects".
The award was conferred for its flagship Meghalaya State Geo Portal, also known as the Meghalaya State GeoHub.
Powered by AI-based analytics, the platform provides real-time and historical data to support evidence-based decision-making in areas such as deforestation monitoring, weather forecasting, water budgeting and infrastructure planning.
Meanwhile, the Health Department’s National Health Mission, Government of Meghalaya, received the Award of Excellence in the category of “Innovative Digital Health Services and Public Health Data Analytics".
The recognition was given for its pioneering MOTHER app, which uses real-time data to track maternal and child health indicators.
Officials noted that between 2020 and 2025, Meghalaya achieved nearly a 60 per cent reduction in maternal deaths and a 34 per cent decline in the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), underscoring the impact of data-driven interventions.
The award ceremony was organised by Governance Now, a leading publication focused on public policy, governance and administrative reforms. Officials said the recognition further motivates the State to deepen digital reforms and strengthen transparent, accountable governance systems.
