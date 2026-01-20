Meghalaya wins three awards at the Digital Information Summit

Shillong: Meghalaya has won three prestigious awards at the 6th Digital Transformation Summit and Awards, held in the national capital, recognising the state’s excellence in geospatial technologies, public service delivery and digital health services, officials said on Monday.

A senior official argued that the awards highlight Meghalaya’s growing reputation as a frontrunner in technology-driven governance under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, and reaffirm the State’s commitment to inclusive, data-led and citizen-centric administration.