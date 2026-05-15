Meghalaya: Tura college gets AICTE nod for urban planning programme

Shillong: The All India Council for Technical Education has approved the launch of a degree course in urban planning at the College of Architecture and Urban Planning in Tura from the 2026-27 academic session with an intake capacity of 30 seats, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday.
The College of Architecture and Urban Planning is affiliated to the Captain Williamson Sangma State University.
"Happy to share that the AICTE has granted approval to the College of Architecture and Urban Planning, Tura, to commence the Degree Course in Urban Planning from the academic session 2026-2027 with an intake capacity of 30 seats," Sangma said in a statement.
Describing the approval as an important milestone for the state, the chief minister said the new course would create opportunities for students from the state to pursue professional education in urban and regional planning within the state itself.
"This is an important milestone for Meghalaya as it will create opportunities for our youth to pursue professional education in urban and regional planning within the state, while also building a skilled workforce to support sustainable and planned development across Meghalaya," he said.
Sangma said the programme would help strengthen the state's capacity for planned urban growth and infrastructure development in the coming years.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.