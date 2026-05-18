Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test postponed, says CM Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, on Monday announced the postponement of the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET), which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 29, following appeals from teachers engaged in multiple national duties, including Census and SIR-related assignments.

Addressing a public programme in Damas in North Garo Hills district, the Chief Minister said a delegation of teachers had recently met him and expressed concerns over the difficulties they were facing in preparing for the examination while simultaneously handling classroom responsibilities and mandatory government duties.