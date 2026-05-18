Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test postponed, says CM Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, on Monday announced the postponement of the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET), which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 29, following appeals from teachers engaged in multiple national duties, including Census and SIR-related assignments.
Addressing a public programme in Damas in North Garo Hills district, the Chief Minister said a delegation of teachers had recently met him and expressed concerns over the difficulties they were facing in preparing for the examination while simultaneously handling classroom responsibilities and mandatory government duties.
“The teachers are worried and in a dilemma, given their multiple concurrent assignments,” Sangma said while announcing the postponement.
“Considering their concerns, I would like to inform that the MTET examination stands postponed. Teachers need not worry. We will evaluate the overall situation and reschedule a proper, suitable date to ensure they have adequate preparation time.”
The Chief Minister said the government acknowledged the pressure on educators and wanted to ensure that teachers received sufficient time to prepare for the eligibility examination without compromising their official assignments.
Speaking on the broader state of education in Meghalaya, Sangma lauded teachers for their dedication and resilience despite several systemic challenges, including gaps in professional training and infrastructure limitations in some areas.
He highlighted that the Meghalaya government has made substantial investments in the education sector in recent years, focussing on improving school infrastructure and expanding access to educational institutions across the state.
However, the Chief Minister admitted that while the state has made progress in expanding the number of schools, quality education remains a major challenge.
“In terms of quantity, we have enough schools, but we are lagging behind in quality,” he said.
“Raising the standard will take time, but we are fully committed to ensuring it happens.”
Sangma stressed that improving the education system cannot be the responsibility of the government and teachers alone, and called for active collaboration among parents, communities and all stakeholders to create an enabling environment for students.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening the education sector and ensuring better learning outcomes for children across the state.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.