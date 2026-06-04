Meghalaya student group puts up posters seeking ILP during Amit Shah's visit

Shillong: The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) on Thursday put up posters and banners in key areas of the Meghalaya capital, to press for its demands such as implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), a ban on uranium mining and enhanced job opportunities for local youth.

Members of the student body put up the banners along key routes in Shillong, particularly in the Polo area, through which Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries travelled during their visit for the North Eastern Council (NEC) meeting.

The banners highlighted several long-pending demands of the organisation, including the implementation of the ILP to check illegal immigration, a ban on uranium mining in Meghalaya, and recruitment of indigenous youth in the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences.