Meghalaya student group puts up posters seeking ILP during Amit Shah's visit

Shillong: The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) on Thursday put up posters and banners in key areas of the Meghalaya capital, to press for its demands such as implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), a ban on uranium mining and enhanced job opportunities for local youth.
Members of the student body put up the banners along key routes in Shillong, particularly in the Polo area, through which Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries travelled during their visit for the North Eastern Council (NEC) meeting.
The banners highlighted several long-pending demands of the organisation, including the implementation of the ILP to check illegal immigration, a ban on uranium mining in Meghalaya, and recruitment of indigenous youth in the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences.
The ILP is an official travel document required by Indian citizens to enter or stay in protected or restricted regions of India. It is now mandatory in the north-eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur.
KSU members were also seen requesting police personnel not to remove the banners, maintaining that the display was a peaceful and democratic expression of public concerns that did not disrupt traffic movement or public order.
KSU general secretary Reuben Anderson Najiar said the banners were intended to draw the attention of Shah and other visiting Union ministers to issues that continue to remain unresolved despite repeated representations.
Shah arrived in Shillong on Wednesday night to attend the NEC meeting, which is being attended by chief ministers, governors and senior officials from all eight north-eastern states.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.