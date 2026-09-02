Meghalaya school upgrades will fail without qualified educators in classrooms, Conrad Sangma warns

Recalling the government’s efforts since 2018 to transform school infrastructure, Sangma said an initial assessment had estimated a requirement of Rs 3,000 crore. “I stared at the screen and said I don’t have Rs 3,000 crore. But I said, let us start, even if with 10 schools. Every long journey starts with the first step,” he said. He said that through Mission Education, infrastructure in more than 2,000 government elementary schools has been upgraded, while the number of Higher Secondary Schools increased from 427 to 545.