Meghalaya is working towards a dedicated mechanism to monitor government expenditure benefiting young people, with the state’s Department of Sports and Youth Affairs and UNICEF India collaborating to prepare a youth budget statement by 2027.

The partnership, formalised through a work plan running until December 2027, is intended to examine how public spending supports young people’s access to services such as education, healthcare and mental health support, ET Education reported.

The initiative was discussed at an event in Shillong, where young participants from different parts of the state put forward 15 proposals addressing challenges faced by their communities, particularly those arising from extreme weather and climate-related disruptions.

Among the suggestions were installing sensors and warning systems along roads vulnerable to landslides, monitoring river water quality through sensors, using pineapple-leaf material to create cooling curtains and strengthening school rooftops with treated bamboo.

The proposals reflect efforts by young people to identify locally relevant solutions to environmental risks and infrastructure challenges affecting their lives.

The proposed youth budget statement is expected to provide a framework for examining government allocations and expenditure concerning young people, helping assess whether budgetary priorities translate into services and support for them.

The Meghalaya government and UNICEF India will continue working on the initiative through December 2027.