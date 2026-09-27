Meghalaya partners with US Foundation to introduce AI-enabled learning in schools

Shillong: Meghalaya has partnered with US-based CK-12 Foundation to introduce interactive and AI-enabled learning in 31 government and government-aided schools in East Khasi Hills, beginning with Mathematics and Science for students of Class 6 to 12, officials said on Saturday.
The initiative, under the Meghalaya Programme for Adolescent Wellbeing, Empowerment and Resilience (MPOWER), will serve as a pilot to assess the integration of digital and blended learning in rural and urban schools, they said.
As part of the programme, 47 teachers and four school principals have been trained in digital learning practices, including the use of the CK-12 Learning Platform and its interactive classroom resources.
The initiative has been taken up in partnership with the Education Department of the Meghalaya government, which will facilitate participation by the 31 schools.
MPOWER Project Director Sampath Kumar said the collaboration would help make learning more accessible, engaging and student-centred while complementing classroom teaching.
"Technology can play a meaningful role in making learning more accessible, engaging, and student-centred," Kumar said.
Students will have access to interactive and adaptive digital resources that allow them to learn and practise at their own pace. The platform also includes Flexi, an AI-powered tutor that provides step-by-step guidance and personalised support.
Teachers will have access to digital content, AI-powered tools and data-driven insights to identify areas where students need additional support and tailor learning activities accordingly.
CK-12 Foundation co-founder and Chief Technology and Product Officer Miral Shah said the organisation looked forward to supporting digital learning across the 31 schools.
MPOWER will provide the participating schools with ICT infrastructure, including devices and connectivity, and monitor the implementation and outcomes of the pilot.
The programme aims to strengthen conceptual understanding in Mathematics and Science, increase student engagement and help teachers integrate digital tools into regular classroom teaching.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.