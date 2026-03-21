Meghalaya leads India with 86 pc schools achieving tobacco-free status

Emphasising the broader impact, State ToFEI Nodal Officer Jennyfer Jones Synrem said: “Achieving 86 per cent Tobacco-Free Schools is not merely an administrative milestone, it is a powerful public health victory for our children. This brings us closer to our shared vision of ‘My Meghalaya, Tobacco-Free Meghalaya.’ When governance systems, schools, and communities align with clarity and commitment, transformative outcomes are possible.”