Meghalaya launches ‘Read & Rise’ programme to strengthen foundational learning

The Meghalaya government has launched the CM-IMPACT Read & Rise Meghalaya programme to strengthen foundational reading skills among schoolchildren and address learning gaps across the state.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched the programme at the Assembly Annexe Hall in Shillong on Wednesday. The initiative is part of the broader CM-IMPACT, or Chief Minister’s Initiative for Maximising Pass Achievement and Classroom Triumph, education reform programme.

The programme, also called the Meghalaya Universal Reading Readiness Programme, aims to ensure that children develop age- and grade-appropriate reading abilities at an early stage. The government has set an immediate target of enabling every child above seven years of age to read within three months.

Education Department Commissioner and Secretary Vijay Kumar Mantri said the state was seeking to go beyond the foundational learning requirements under the National Education Policy by setting clear learning outcomes at an early age. He said the ability to read forms the basis for wider improvements in educational outcomes.

The initiative also seeks to address learning deficiencies linked to classroom disruptions in recent years and disparities in access to learning resources, particularly in rural and remote areas.

As part of the launch, the government released a Teacher Training Guide for Universal Reading Readiness Across Meghalaya. The guide, published by GREENAMMO and sponsored by the state Education Department, is intended to provide teachers with structured support for implementing the programme.

The initiative builds on earlier education interventions by the department, including SSLC student guidebooks, the Classroom Readiness Programme and the Meghalaya Learning Enhancement Programme.

Chief Minister Sangma said the programme would require proper implementation and regular monitoring, with the Education Department expected to adapt the initiative based on its outcomes.

The state government expects stronger foundational reading skills to improve overall academic performance and eventually contribute to higher board examination pass rates.

The programme was launched in the presence of Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui and senior officials from the Education Department and other allied departments.