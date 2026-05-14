Meghalaya launches four major skill initiatives to strengthen employment, livelihood opportunities for youth

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched four major skill development initiatives aimed at strengthening employment, entrepreneurship and livelihood opportunities for the youth of the state.
The initiatives were unveiled during Skillerate 2026 held at North-Eastern Hill University in Shillong.
The programme was organised by the Department of Labour, Employment and Skill Development in collaboration with Skills Meghalaya and the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS).
The four flagship initiatives launched under Skills Meghalaya are PROPEL, MEGASKILL, SHIELD and EQUIP.
Officials said PROPEL has been designed to support trained youth through startup toolkits, mobility assistance, salary augmentation, marketing support and industry linkages, with a total outlay of Rs 36 crore.
The programme is expected to benefit around 21,000 trainees.
MEGASKILL aims to prepare youth for participation in skill competitions from the district level up to international platforms, including the WorldSkills Competition, in Japan in 2028.
SHIELD focuses on structured training, certification and placement support in homecare services, while EQUIP seeks to promote inclusive skilling opportunities for differently-abled persons and vulnerable groups.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sangma said livelihood generation remains the government's "biggest challenge", particularly in a young state like Meghalaya where nearly half the population is aged below 20 years.
"Every year, around 60,000 young individuals enter the workforce. Therefore, creation of sustainable livelihoods and jobs is the most critical challenge for us," he added.
The Chief Minister said that Meghalaya adopted a state-led skilling model to address local requirements more effectively, adding that national programmes often need localisation and flexibility.
He also highlighted the role of externally aided projects supported by the Asian Development Bank in strengthening the skilling ecosystem.
According to Chief Minister Sangma, more than 50,000 youth have been trained in the state over the last five years, while nearly 30,000 have received certifications.
He said the state government has invested nearly Rs 80 crore in the Meghalaya Skills Programme over the last three years, which has generated an estimated Rs 150 crore in earnings for trained youth.
Labour, Employment and Skill Development Minister Methodius Dkhar said the launch of the four initiatives marked an important milestone in Meghalaya's skilling journey and reaffirmed the state government's commitment to youth empowerment.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.