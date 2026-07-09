Meghalaya jumps two grades in Centre's school education index: Education minister

Shillong: Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said on Wednesday that the state has registered a significant improvement in school education, moving up two grades in the Union government's Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2.0 for 2025-26.

The Minister added that the state's overall PGI score increased from 448 in 2024-25 to 525.7 in 2025-26, enabling Meghalaya to move from the Akanshi-3 category, the lowest performance band, to Akanshi-1 in a single assessment cycle.

According to Rymbui, this marks the first time Meghalaya has moved out of the lowest grading category since the introduction of the Performance Grading Index framework by the Union government.