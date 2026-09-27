Meghalaya introduces AI-powered digital learning in 31 schools

Shillong: The Meghalaya government has partnered with US-based CK-12 Foundation to pilot interactive and AI-enabled learning in 31 government and government-aided schools in East Khasi Hills, with Mathematics and Science to be introduced initially for students from Classes 6 to 12.
The initiative is being implemented under the Meghalaya Programme for Adolescent Wellbeing, Empowerment and Resilience (MPOWER) and will test how digital and blended learning can be integrated into both rural and urban schools.
As part of the pilot, 47 teachers and four school principals have undergone training in digital learning practices. The training includes the use of the CK-12 Learning Platform and its interactive classroom resources. The Meghalaya Education Department will facilitate the participation of the 31 schools.
MPOWER Project Director Sampath Kumar said the partnership would complement classroom teaching by making learning more accessible, engaging and student-centred.
Students participating in the programme will be able to use interactive and adaptive digital resources to learn and practise at their own pace. The platform also offers Flexi, an AI-powered tutor designed to provide step-by-step guidance and personalised support.
The digital tools will also support teachers. They will have access to digital content, AI-powered resources and data-driven insights that can help identify areas where students require additional support and enable teachers to tailor learning activities accordingly.
CK-12 Foundation co-founder and Chief Technology and Product Officer Miral Shah said the organisation was looking forward to supporting digital learning across the participating schools.
Under the programme, MPOWER will provide the schools with ICT infrastructure, including devices and connectivity, while also monitoring the implementation and outcomes of the pilot.
The initiative is aimed at strengthening students’ conceptual understanding of Mathematics and Science, improving engagement with learning and helping teachers incorporate digital tools into regular classroom practices.