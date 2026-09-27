Meghalaya introduces AI-powered digital learning in 31 schools

Shillong: The Meghalaya government has partnered with US-based CK-12 Foundation to pilot interactive and AI-enabled learning in 31 government and government-aided schools in East Khasi Hills, with Mathematics and Science to be introduced initially for students from Classes 6 to 12.

The initiative is being implemented under the Meghalaya Programme for Adolescent Wellbeing, Empowerment and Resilience (MPOWER) and will test how digital and blended learning can be integrated into both rural and urban schools.

As part of the pilot, 47 teachers and four school principals have undergone training in digital learning practices. The training includes the use of the CK-12 Learning Platform and its interactive classroom resources. The Meghalaya Education Department will facilitate the participation of the 31 schools.