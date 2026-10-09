Meghalaya inks MoU with Airtel Foundation to build future-ready education workforce

Shillong: The Meghalaya government has joined hands with Bharti Airtel Foundation to build a skilled and future-ready teaching workforce through enhanced training, digital learning and professional development programmes, officials said on Friday.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the Education Department and the Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT) with the foundation on Thursday to strengthen Meghalaya Teachers Training Academy, they said.
"The partnership with Bharti Airtel Foundation aims to enhance the capacity of teachers and education personnel through continuous professional development, modern teaching methodologies, technology-enabled learning and capacity-building programmes," a senior education department official told PTI.
He said it will also support the development of an effective teaching workforce equipped to respond to the changing needs of learners and the evolving educational landscape.
Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui was present at the MoU signing ceremony.
He emphasised the need to continuously upgrade educators' knowledge, skills and teaching practices to keep pace with rapid changes in education and technology.
The agreement is expected to reinforce the Meghalaya Teachers Training Academy's role as a centre for continuous professional learning, complementing the state government's efforts to improve teacher capacity and learning outcomes.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.