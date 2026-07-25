Meghalaya govt launches school grading framework for 11,000 institutions

Shillong: The Education Department of the Meghalaya government on Friday introduced its first‑ever school‑level performance assessment framework, with Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma launching the Meghalaya School Performance Grading Index (MSPGI) 2025‑26 to evaluate the quality and preparedness of all recognised schools in the state.

The new framework will cover 11,443 recognised schools spread across Meghalaya’s 12 districts and is aimed at strengthening data‑driven planning and improving institutional standards across the school education system, officials said.

Developed by the Education Department using certified UDISE+ 2025‑26 data, the MSPGI assesses schools on 43 indicators grouped under five broad domains: accessibility, digital education, infrastructure, implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) initiatives, and quality‑related parameters. Each institution will be assigned a composite score out of 1,000.