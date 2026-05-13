Meghalaya govt announces recruitment of faculty for Tura Medical College

Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Tuesday announced recruitment for 59 faculty positions across various disciplines for the upcoming Tura Medical College, expected to start functioning in the 2026-27 academic year.
According to a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, applications have been invited for 14 professor posts, 20 associate professor posts and 25 assistant professor posts in various disciplines.
The proposed medical college at Tura in West Garo Hills district is being developed as part of the Centre-sponsored scheme to strengthen medical education infrastructure in the Northeast and improve healthcare services in the region, a senior health department official told PTI.
He said the state government has repeatedly stated that the institution is targeted to become operational during the 2026-27 academic session.
At present, construction work at the medical college campus is in an advanced stage, with the government also working to meet National Medical Commission norms, including expansion of hospital bed capacity and recruitment of teaching faculty.
The recruitment drive comes amid the Meghalaya government's push to operationalise new medical colleges in Shillong and Tura to address the shortage of healthcare professionals in the state.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.