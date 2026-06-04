Meghalaya CM reviews education sector performance, stresses better learning outcomes

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said the state is undertaking major reforms in the education sector to improve learning outcomes and quality of schools, as he reviewed its progress under the national Performance Grading Index (PGI) framework.
Chairing a high-level meeting with officials of the education department, Sangma assessed the state's PGI performance and reviewed initiatives to strengthen the education ecosystem, including investments in foundational learning, school infrastructure, vocational education, digital governance and student welfare.
The 2022-23 PGI ranking put Meghalaya among the worst-performing states in the country
"We have ensured that every child has access to a school. Our next goal is to ensure that every school delivers the highest quality of learning," Sangma said.
He said directions have been issued to the education department to put in place a focused strategy and stronger mechanisms to improve performance, learning outcomes, and build on our commitment for infrastructure improvements in schools in order to ensure the state achieves a better PGI ranking in the coming years.
Officials informed the meeting that the state's extensive network of nearly 14,600 schools reflects the government's commitment to ensuring access to education even in remote areas, making it one of the most accessible schooling systems in the Northeast.
The review highlighted that learning outcomes, which carry the highest weightage under the PGI framework, remain a key focus area.
"The government is implementing several initiatives to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy, improve classroom teaching and provide greater support to students," a senior education official said.
The meeting also reviewed ongoing efforts to upgrade school infrastructure, including the establishment of science laboratories, ICT facilities, smart classrooms, libraries, kitchen gardens, rainwater harvesting systems, drinking water facilities and solar-powered infrastructure.
Officials said vocational and skill-based education is being expanded through the community skill integrated curriculum, which introduces practical and skill-oriented learning to students from primary to secondary levels.
The government is also strengthening student welfare measures, including improvements to the midday meal programme and the installation of sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators in girl schools.
The meeting reviewed efforts to improve digital governance and educational data systems through better reporting, Aadhaar integration, digital compliance and institutional record management, aimed at ensuring educational progress is accurately reflected in national assessment frameworks.
Officials also highlighted progress under the school rationalisation programme, under which 3,198 of the state's 14,582 schools have already been merged or consolidated to optimise teacher deployment and improve resource utilisation.
An official said Meghalaya's PGI score largely reflects structural, administrative and data-reporting challenges and does not accurately represent the talent and potential of the state's children.
The chief minister directed the department to continue adopting a scientific and data-driven approach to improving educational performance through regular assessments, evidence-based interventions and stronger coordination between schools, districts and the state government, officials said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.