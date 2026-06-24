Meghalaya CM directs education department to draft roadmap for performance index boost

Shillong (IANS): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday directed the Education Department to prepare a comprehensive roadmap with clear timelines, funding requirements, and monitoring mechanisms to improve school infrastructure, learning outcomes, and the state’s performance in the Performance Grading Index (PGI). He asserted that Meghalaya’s education initiatives are not adequately reflected in existing rankings.
Chairing a high-level review meeting of the Education Department at the State Guest House in Shillong, Sangma assessed ongoing programmes related to school infrastructure, student welfare, inclusive education, and academic performance.
The Chief Minister said Meghalaya’s PGI ranking does not accurately represent the work being undertaken across the education sector, noting that several shortcomings stem from reporting and monitoring gaps rather than a lack of initiatives on the ground.
He directed officials to adopt a structured monitoring framework and make greater use of technology and data analytics to identify school-specific deficiencies and improve compliance with PGI indicators.
Reviewing infrastructure-related parameters, Sangma stressed the need to expand access to ICT facilities, smart classrooms, science laboratories, libraries, reading corners, art and craft rooms, drinking water facilities, and rainwater harvesting systems.
He asked the department to identify cost-effective and phased interventions that could help schools meet prescribed standards while improving the overall learning environment.
The meeting also focused on inclusive education, with officials presenting plans to strengthen facilities for Children with Special Needs (CWSN), including ramps, accessible toilets, assistive technologies, and specialised teacher training.
Sangma directed the department to ensure schools receive adequate support to meet accessibility norms.
Highlighting the importance of student welfare, the Chief Minister reviewed initiatives related to health check-ups, nutrition, career counselling, and cyber safety awareness.
He emphasised that health, nutrition, and education interventions should be integrated to improve student wellbeing and academic outcomes.
Sangma also underscored the significance of menstrual health and sanitation for adolescent girls, saying these issues directly affect attendance, health, and educational performance. He called for sustainable implementation models, including the possibility of producing biodegradable sanitary pads through Self Help Groups.
Concluding the meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring quality education and supportive learning environments for every child in Meghalaya.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.