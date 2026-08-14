Meghalaya clears Paper VI on local history and culture for civil service examination

Shillong, Aug 14 (IANS): The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved the recommendations of an expert committee led by former Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairman David Syiemlieh for introducing a dedicated paper on the state in the Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) competitive examination.
Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on Friday that he had received the committee's report on the proposal and shared the development on social media.
The proposed Paper VI will focus exclusively on Meghalaya and cover a wide range of subjects, including the state's history, culture, traditional institutions and systems, society, economy and other aspects relevant to understanding the state.
Sangma said the move was aimed at ensuring that officers recruited through the MCS examination possess a comprehensive understanding of Meghalaya and its distinctive social, cultural and administrative landscape.
"The objective being that MCS officers must have knowledge of the state, including its history, its culture, its different systems, and different economic aspects," the Chief Minister said after the Cabinet meeting.
The expert committee led by Syiemlieh was constituted to examine the proposal for a dedicated Meghalaya-specific paper and submit recommendations on its structure and scope.
The Cabinet's approval now paves the way for the inclusion of the new paper in the MCS competitive examination, although further procedural steps may be required before its implementation.
Officials and policymakers have increasingly stressed the importance of strengthening state-specific knowledge among civil servants, particularly in Meghalaya, where traditional institutions, customary practices and the state's distinctive social composition play an important role in governance and administration.
The proposed paper is expected to provide prospective civil servants with a structured understanding of these dimensions before they enter government service.
The Cabinet decision was among several measures approved during its meeting on Thursday.
The introduction of a dedicated paper on Meghalaya is also expected to encourage aspirants appearing for the MCS examination to develop a deeper understanding of the state's historical evolution, cultural diversity, traditional systems of governance and economic challenges.
The initiative could ultimately help create a state civil service better equipped to understand local issues and implement government policies in a manner sensitive to Meghalaya's unique social and institutional context.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.