Meghalaya history, culture paper added to state civil service exam

Shillong, Aug 14 (PTI): The Meghalaya government will introduce a dedicated paper on the state in the civil service examination to ensure future civil servants have a deeper understanding of its history, culture, society and economy, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Friday.
Sangma said the introduction of Paper VI was part of ongoing reforms to the Meghalaya Civil Service Competitive Examination aimed at making the recruitment process more responsive to the state's specific administrative needs.
"Glad to receive the report of the expert committee headed by Professor David Syiemlieh on introducing a dedicated paper on Meghalaya in the MCS Competitive Examination," the CM said.
Paper VI will focus on Meghalaya's history, culture, traditional systems, society, economy and other aspects of the state, he said.
"The objective is to ensure that future MCS officers have a deeper understanding of Meghalaya and its unique social, cultural and economic context," Sangma said.
The proposed paper is expected to strengthen the state-specific component of the examination and provide prospective civil servants with greater exposure to Meghalaya's social institutions, traditional systems, cultural practices and development challenges.
The expert committee headed by Syiemlieh, a former chairman of the University Grants Commission, was tasked with examining the introduction of a dedicated paper on Meghalaya in the state civil service examination. (PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.