Meghalaya Cabinet moves to align private universities with UGC norms

Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the Acts governing three private universities to align their operations with UGC norms and increase government representation on their management bodies.
The Cabinet approved the Maharashtra Institute of Technology of Meghalaya (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Mahatma Gandhi University (Amendment) Bill, 2026, under which the governor will be the Visitor of the two institutes, replacing the earlier provision that allowed the sponsoring body to nominate the Visitor.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the amendments were aimed at ensuring uniformity in the functioning of private universities and compliance with regulatory requirements.
"The amendments are intended to bring the provisions relating to the Visitor in line with UGC norms and ensure uniformity with other universities in the state," Sangma said.
The amendments also increase government representation on the Board of Management from one to two members and on the Board of Governors from two to three members of both universities.
The Cabinet also approved the Martin Luther Christian University (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at aligning the university's functioning with UGC regulations.
Under the amendment, the university will be restricted to operating within Meghalaya, while provisions relating to distance education and the power to affiliate colleges will be removed.
"These changes will ensure that the university's framework remains compliant with the applicable regulatory norms," Sangma said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.