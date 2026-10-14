Meghalaya approves school complex rules to ease students' transition from primary to higher classes

Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday approved a school complex framework to ease students' transition from the primary section to higher classes and reduce admission-related hurdles, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.
The state has 9,244 lower primary schools but only 532 higher secondary institutions.
"Through the school complex framework, we aim to link lower and upper primary schools with nearby secondary and higher secondary schools, creating a smoother transition between classes and reducing administrative hurdles for students," he said.
Sangma said the disparity in the number of schools at different levels often made it difficult for students to secure admission as they moved to higher classes, forcing them to undergo multiple admission procedures.
The Cabinet gave its nod to the Meghalaya School Education (School Complex) Rules, 2026.
The initiative is also intended to strengthen the network of nodal and model schools across blocks, subdivisions and districts, thereby expanding access to quality secondary education throughout the state, the chief minister said.
The Cabinet also approved regularisation of 26 employees appointed on an ad hoc basis against sanctioned posts before the prescribed cut-off date of December 31.
Sangma said this was the fifth batch of regularisation undertaken in accordance with a Supreme Court ruling.
"Over the past few years, nearly 4,000 employees have benefited from this process, and the latest decision ensures that 26 more employees who were left out are also covered," he said.
The latest decision extends the regularisation process to employees who had been left out of earlier batches, the chief minister added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.