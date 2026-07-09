Meghalaya allots land for setting up St Xavier's University

Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Wednesday approved the allotment of 50 acre of land for the establishment of St Xavier's University, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, which also revised the lease agreement for the Orchid Resort, and reviewed preparations for the second phase of the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, Sangma said the government has allotted 50 acres of land at Mawkhanu at a concessional rate of around Rs 1 lakh per hectare following discussions with the institution's authorities.
"This is an investment in the future of our youth. St Xavier's is a premier institution with a legacy of academic excellence, and its presence in Meghalaya will enhance higher and technical education while creating new opportunities for students across the state and the region," he said.
The chief minister said the decision was in line with the government's vision of strengthening higher education and providing world-class academic opportunities in Meghalaya.
The cabinet also approved amendments to the lease agreement for the Orchid Resort at Mawkasiang in New Shillong, paving the way for its upgradation into a five-star property.
Under the revised terms, the developer will have to make a one-time deposit of Rs 5 crore and contribute four per cent of the annual turnover to the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC).
Sangma said the revised agreement would encourage private investment, strengthen the state's tourism infrastructure, generate employment and contribute to Meghalaya's economic growth.
The cabinet also reviewed the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission and discussed the state's preparedness for the second phase of the drinking water programme.
The CM said the discussions focused on the state's financial contribution for Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, implementation of the State Operation and Maintenance Policy as mandated under the scheme's guidelines, and the cost implications of retrofitting pending water supply projects.
He said the Public Health Engineering Department had been directed to prepare a detailed report on the status of functional household tap water connections across the state.
"We have directed the department to assess how many household tap connections are actually delivering water, identify gaps, understand the reasons for non-functionality, and analyse block-wise and district-wise coverage under the 'Har Ghar Jal' initiative," he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.