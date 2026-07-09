Meghalaya allots 50 acres for St Xavier's University campus

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved the allotment of 50 acres of land for the establishment of St Xavier's University, a move aimed at strengthening higher education and expanding academic opportunities in the state.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. The land, located at Mawkhanu, will be allotted to the institution at a concessional rate of around Rs 1 lakh per hectare following discussions with the university's authorities.

Calling the project an investment in the state's future, Sangma said the university's presence would enhance higher and technical education in Meghalaya.

"This is an investment in the future of our youth. St Xavier's is a premier institution with a legacy of academic excellence, and its presence in Meghalaya will enhance higher and technical education while creating new opportunities for students across the state and the region," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the decision aligns with the government's vision of strengthening the state's higher education ecosystem by attracting institutions of national repute and providing students with access to world-class academic opportunities closer to home.