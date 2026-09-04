Mega DSC scam: Jagan demands CBI inquiry again, accuses Naidu of shielding Nara Lokesh

"Is it not a fact that, for the 814 Forest Department posts that received financial clearance during our tenure, notifications were issued and the Main examinations were completed, but you used the same GO No. 4 applied in DSC to fill 40 sports quota posts without an examination and solely on the basis of certificates? Is it not true that, fearing these irregularities would also come to light once the DSC irregularities were exposed, you halted the recruitment process midway? Is it not also true that you stopped the recruitment of the remaining 774 posts because releasing the list of these 40 posts would expose the entire affair?" the YSRCP chief asked.