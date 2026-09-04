Mega DSC scam: Jagan demands CBI inquiry again, accuses Naidu of shielding Nara Lokesh

Amaravati, Sep 4 (IANS): YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday reiterated the demand for a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers through Mega DSC, accusing Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of trying to shield his son and Education Minister Nara Lokesh.
Jagan Mohan Reddy, a former Chief Minister, took to social media to ask Chandrababu Naidu how long he will evade handing over the matter to the CBI, even as evidence emerged that ineligible candidates were handed jobs in the Mega DSC scam.
“When it is becoming clear that the DSC conducted by you was 'mega' in fraud and a 'betrayal' of deserving candidates, why are you and your son hiding? Why are you trying to protect your son through power, lies, and publicity gimmicks instead of making HRD Minister Lokesh resign and taking responsibility for this scam?” he asked.
Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that in Kurnool district, a BC candidate, who was required to secure 75 marks in TET, was awarded an SGT post under the sports quota despite scoring only 65 marks. "Even after conducting one-to-one certificate verification and knowing that the candidate was ineligible, how was the post awarded? How could a person who should have been rejected at the application stage clear all the subsequent stages and secure a job? Who was the invisible force that made the officials act in this manner? Can you deny that Lokesh was behind it? There are several such irregularities and violations of rules in DSC 2025 across many districts in the state," he alleged.
The former Chief Minister told Chandrababu Naidu that inquiries conducted by officials under his own government can’t be honest and independent. "When the situation warrants your son’s resignation, can officials working under you act independently? That is why we have been insisting from the beginning that the DSC recruitment be investigated by the CBI. We are also fighting in court to secure justice for deserving candidates."
He alleged that after handing out teacher posts without examinations, Chandrababu Naidu extended the same method of irregularities from the DSC to the APPSC.
"Is it not a fact that, for the 814 Forest Department posts that received financial clearance during our tenure, notifications were issued and the Main examinations were completed, but you used the same GO No. 4 applied in DSC to fill 40 sports quota posts without an examination and solely on the basis of certificates? Is it not true that, fearing these irregularities would also come to light once the DSC irregularities were exposed, you halted the recruitment process midway? Is it not also true that you stopped the recruitment of the remaining 774 posts because releasing the list of these 40 posts would expose the entire affair?" the YSRCP chief asked.
"Mr Chandrababu, it is precisely because so many irregularities have taken place, and because you and your son are behind them, that you are refusing to agree to a CBI investigation. You cannot cover up this appalling scam, which has harmed honest job aspirants, by organising rallies with those who secured jobs and making them sing your praises," he said.
Assuring job aspirants and young people fighting for transparent examinations and impartial recruitment that the YSRCP will always stand by them, he reiterated the demand that the entire Mega DSC affair, from the paper leak to the sports quota, from TET eligibility to posting orders, along with all recruitments conducted on the basis of GO No. 4, be handed over to the CBI.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.