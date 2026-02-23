Meet the Devis: 11 exceptional women honoured at the 38th Devi Awards for their groundbreaking achievements

Celebrating ‘Naari Shakti’, the 38th edition of the Devi Awards honoured 11 exceptional women achievers from diverse fields. These changemakers, who have broken barriers and redefined possibilities in their domains, are icons of inspiration for the coming generations.

Here are the Devis:

Teacher terrific

The founder principal and former director of Hari Sri Vidya Nidhi in Thrissur, Nalini Chandran brought wonder back into the classroom. Today, her school, which she found in 1978 with her husband Lt Col Chandran, grooms students into global citizens. A trained kathakali dancer, Nalini has also choreographed several outstanding programmes.

