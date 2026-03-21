Meet Sasiraja, the green crusader who gives life to Panampattu Lake in TN

VILLUPURAM: Hundreds of birds circle above Panampattu Lake at dawn, their calls echoing across the water as flocks descend to rest along the banks. Among them are migratory visitors that have travelled thousands of kilometres across countries and continents, all drawn to a small village lake that, until a few years ago, lay choked with thorny bushes and neglect.
The transformation of the 550-acre Panampattu Lake into a thriving haven for birds is largely the work of one man. For the past nine years, 44-year-old farmer and environmental enthusiast N Sasiraja has been quietly planting trees along the banks of Panampattu Lake. During this period he has planted more than 6,000 saplings and nearly 10,000 palm saplings, gradually turning the once overgrown landscape into a lush green belt.
Sasiraja, who has known the lake since childhood, remembers how different the place once looked. “The lake banks used to be filled with thick bushes and karuvelam (thorn mimosa) trees when I was growing up,” he said. “We used to come here to bathe and play, but as I became an adult the area became almost unsafe because the paths were completely covered.”
Determined to change this, Sasiraja began clearing the bushes and opening pathways along the lake. He also made the banks accessible for two-wheelers and visitors.
The real change began in November 2017, when he planted the first batch of saplings. “When I first started, many people said it would be impossible to grow trees near the lake,” Sasiraja recalled. “But today we have successfully planted 6,000 saplings and the entire area has become green and beautiful.”
What followed surprised even him.As the greenery increased, birds began arriving in remarkable numbers. Today, the lake has become a temporary home for dozens of bird species, including migratory birds that travel long distances across continents.
“I had never seen so many birds in my life before,” Sasiraja said. “Thousands of birds are gathering here. Anyone who loves birdwatching should definitely come and see this place.”
Local birdwatchers and wildlife photographers estimate that around 66 species of birds can now be seen in the area. Early mornings and evenings offer the best viewing opportunities, when flocks glide across the sky before settling along the water’s edge.
Despite this growing popularity, the lake currently lacks official protection or facilities for visitors. Sasiraja and local residents believe the area has the potential to become an eco-tourism destination if the government recognises it as a bird sanctuary and develops basic infrastructure such as walking paths, viewing areas and conservation measures.
“We are requesting the government to recognise this lake as a bird sanctuary,” Sasiraja said. “If it is developed like a park or eco-tourism spot, people who usually travel to places like Puducherry for outings can instead come here to enjoy nature and watch birds.”
So far, Sasiraja has planted a wide variety of trees, including palm, neem, peepal, mahua, tamarind, almond, coconut, naval plum, banyan, Indian beech, Spanish cherry and vilvam, among more than two dozen species.
Encouraged by the progress, he has now set an ambitious goal of planting one lakh trees around the lake in the coming years. As part of this mission, he plans to organise a special event later this year during which 1,000 saplings will be planted in a single day.
Sasiraja is also encouraging people to celebrate birthdays and special occasions by planting trees around the lake. Environmental awareness, he says, is the driving force behind the project.“Air is the most important thing for human life,” Sasiraja said. “No matter how much money someone has, without clean air people cannot survive. Trees and nature are the only sources of clean air.”
As word spreads about the remarkable bird gatherings at Panampattu Lake, villagers hope the government will soon take notice and support their conservation efforts. With proper protection and development, the lake could emerge as a promising destination for birdwatchers and nature lovers.
(Edited by Dinesh Jefferson E)