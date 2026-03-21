Meet Sasiraja, the green crusader who gives life to Panampattu Lake in TN

VILLUPURAM: Hundreds of birds circle above Panampattu Lake at dawn, their calls echoing across the water as flocks descend to rest along the banks. Among them are migratory visitors that have travelled thousands of kilometres across countries and continents, all drawn to a small village lake that, until a few years ago, lay choked with thorny bushes and neglect.

The transformation of the 550-acre Panampattu Lake into a thriving haven for birds is largely the work of one man. For the past nine years, 44-year-old farmer and environmental enthusiast N Sasiraja has been quietly planting trees along the banks of Panampattu Lake. During this period he has planted more than 6,000 saplings and nearly 10,000 palm saplings, gradually turning the once overgrown landscape into a lush green belt.

Sasiraja, who has known the lake since childhood, remembers how different the place once looked. “The lake banks used to be filled with thick bushes and karuvelam (thorn mimosa) trees when I was growing up,” he said. “We used to come here to bathe and play, but as I became an adult the area became almost unsafe because the paths were completely covered.”